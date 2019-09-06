Mugabe was a selfish dictator who crushed anyone who crossed his path: Zimbabweans speak

For ordinary Zimbabweans, Mugabe had three faces - the good, the bad and the considerate.

“Before he died, some of us wished he was still president because things are now harder than they were when he was in power,” said Mavis Nyoni, a teacher, on Friday. “The economy was bad under him but somehow he made sure we had ‘keep going’ strategies – but under the new rulers it’s blank.”

For Thabani Zhou, a foreign exchange dealer, the mess in which Zimbabwe now finds itself can be traced back to Mugabe.

“Before 1995, the country was spoilt for choice. There were many able people who could have taken over from him. Already then, he looked tired and should have retired but his long stay created this mess. We have a coup to our name; before that, hyperinflation and bad service delivery. All those things started with him. Talk of the culture of political violence we see today, it’s all from Mugabe’s playbook,” he said.

Jabulani Tsheza had seen Mugabe “die” too many times on social media in previous hoax reports. He did not believe the news on Friday until he saw it confirmed on television. A retired teacher and former student of Mugabe's at Empandeni Mission in Matabeleland South in the 1950s, Tsheza felt Zimbabwe had lost an icon.

“People knew us out there because of him. One good trait under him was a solid education system. Zimbabweans are some of the most educated Africans. Unfortunately, I don’t see any leader that can rival him emerging from the local political scene in the next decade or so,” he said.