Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow sent for 30-day mental observation

A 20-year-old man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Pretoria restaurant has been ordered to undergo a 30-day mental evaluation.

Nicholas Ninow appeared briefly in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday where the court ordered he should undergo a mental evaluation in a bid to determine whether he has the capacity to understand court proceedings.

The evaluation will also aim to determine whether Ninow was in a sound mind when he allegedly committed the crime at a Dros Restaurant in September 2018.

Prosecutor advocate Sanet Jacobson told the court that a bed has been made available at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital where Ninow will undergo a 30-day observation. Jacobson requested for the matter to be postponed to February 8.