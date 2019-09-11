South Africa

'There's Hlaudi, then there's everybody else': Mzansi reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng's matric saga

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 11 September 2019 - 10:53

Former SABC COO and African Content Movement (ACM) leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng presented himself before the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.

While his qualifications were up for debate, Mzansi can't deny his appearance at the Zondo Commission was entertaining.

TimesLIVE reported that Motsoeneng was answering to claims that he lied about being in possession of his matric qualification.

According to former SABC chair Ben Ngubane, the SABC board was aware that Motsoeneng did not have a matric qualification, but was hired because he performed well for the organisation.

When testifying on Monday, he said Motsoeneng’s salary was justified as managers' remuneration was determined by their performance.

“That would have been on performance, he succeeded as a stakeholder manager. There was a new challenge and he was sought to be able to do it.”

Answering to the allegations that he had lied about his lack of qualifications, Motsoeneng left Mzansi in stitches and that saw both him and the inquiry making the top trending list on social media.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

