'There's Hlaudi, then there's everybody else': Mzansi reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng's matric saga
Former SABC COO and African Content Movement (ACM) leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng presented himself before the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.
While his qualifications were up for debate, Mzansi can't deny his appearance at the Zondo Commission was entertaining.
TimesLIVE reported that Motsoeneng was answering to claims that he lied about being in possession of his matric qualification.
According to former SABC chair Ben Ngubane, the SABC board was aware that Motsoeneng did not have a matric qualification, but was hired because he performed well for the organisation.
When testifying on Monday, he said Motsoeneng’s salary was justified as managers' remuneration was determined by their performance.
“That would have been on performance, he succeeded as a stakeholder manager. There was a new challenge and he was sought to be able to do it.”
Answering to the allegations that he had lied about his lack of qualifications, Motsoeneng left Mzansi in stitches and that saw both him and the inquiry making the top trending list on social media.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Hlaudi’s relationship with Wits isn’t something new ? pic.twitter.com/O9yRaAUDA9— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) September 10, 2019
" On my way to write my matric exams , I got a call from the SABC looking for a CEO , the rest is history " - Hlaudi pic.twitter.com/uIeTKH9Syo— L E S L I E ?? (@iamlesleymafalo) September 10, 2019
There's Hlaudi, then there's everybody else ?????? pic.twitter.com/ycySbF4fYb— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) September 10, 2019
Indeed he’s having fun ??? Hlaudi banna https://t.co/JSRFpxXeoe— Jeffshades (@MojapeloJeff) September 11, 2019
#Hlaudi is not wrong when he says you not only need the paper (qualification) but you need yourself. ?— Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) September 10, 2019
Hlaudi motsoeneng:— GHOST st Patrick☠️??☢️☣️⚠️ (@ITU_MKN) September 10, 2019
I did go to matric,i jst did nt feel like passing!!#StateCaptureInquiry pic.twitter.com/rNfs1lPxpa
If DCJ Zondo doesn’t drink, he’s going to have to start today. Yhu Hlaudi. #StateCaptureInquiry pic.twitter.com/YzFtD2sNZT— Ranjeni Munusamy (@RanjeniM) September 10, 2019
If I could supplement my education with Hlaudi confidence I'd be serial director in many boards. https://t.co/dkAfnu2V8R— TSM ?? (@TshepoMongale) September 10, 2019
