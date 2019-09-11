Jacob Zuma must pay back the money

The VBS-Nkandla loan saga is refusing to die and the matter resurfaced yesterday.

After the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank granted former president Jacob Zuma a whopping R7.3m loan to pay back some of the taxpayers used for non-security upgrades at his Nkandla homestead.

The curators of the liquidated bank now rightfully want him to pay back the borrowed money after he fell into arrears with his repayments.

The papers filed at the high court in Pietermaritzburg, seen by our sister publication TimesLIVE, demand that Zuma pay back the R7.3m or have property attached.

Zuma apparently fell behind on the repayments in August last year when he was in arrears of R109,568. He then effected repayments, but the repayments were not consistent with the agreed monthly instalments.

According to the court papers, as at August 31 2019, Zuma is R558,691 in arrears on his VBS loan, and owes a total of R7.345,849.