Conspiracies or not, Jacob Zuma must account

If there is one thing that we should have learned from our politicians over the past decade, it is that many of them have become adept at shifting the goalposts; some more so than others.

A politician is accused of doing one thing or another and, instead of responding to the direct charge, they resort to political conspiracies; blaming their woes on "dark" but unnamed "forces" that are out to get them for one reason or another.

More often than not there is always a group of people ready to believe the politician to be a victim. They take to the streets to demand that the investigations should be stopped as they see them as persecution.