Sundowns mentor Pitso Mosimane offers to help Safa search for a new Bafana coach

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he is willing to help the South African Football Association (Safa) search for a new national team boss.

Briton Stuart Baxter quit the job a few days ago and national Under-17 coach Molefi Ntseki has been asked to step in as caretaker while Safa continues the search for a permanent replacement.

Mosimane is regarded as one of the favourites for the job but he appeared to rule himself out of the running when he said he would be available to help find the new mentor if he is asked to assist.

“If I have to help in finding a coach as a collective‚ I will help because in 2022 we are playing the World Cup in Qatar.

"Are you serious?” he said.