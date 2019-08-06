Cape Town City owner John Comitis has launched a scathing attack on the City of Cape Town and the management of the Cape Town Stadium after the club was forced to move their home clash against Stellenbosch FC on Saturday to the Athlone Stadium.

Comitis says the club was informed on Monday that the pitch at the Cape Town Stadium would not be ready for the new season‚ forcing them out of the 2010 Ffifa World Cup venue.

“It is with anger and frustration that the much-anticipated first Western Cape derby between Cape Town City and Stellenbosch FC has been moved out of the Cape Town Stadium‚” Comitis said.

“This follows confirmation by the Cape Town Stadium yesterday [Monday]‚ four days before the major event‚ that the field has in fact not been prepared for the start of the season and is unplayable for football.