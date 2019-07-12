Assault case against Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo withdrawn
The assault charge against Durban artist Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo, which was opened by gqom queen Babes Wodumo, has been officially withdrawn.
The pair appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said that the state had chosen to withdraw the charges following successful mediation between the two.
“The mediation NGO told the state that both parties had successfully attended and completed all their required sessions,” said Kara
Just In: The NPA has confirmed that the assault charge against Mandla Mampintsha Maphumulo has been withdrawn after he and #BabesWodumo successfully completed mediation sessions @TimesLIVE @yasantha— Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) July 12, 2019
The pair were ordered by the court to attend mediation sessions with mediation programme Families South African after babes opened an assault case against Mampintsha.
Mampintsha handed himself over to police in March for the alleged assault. This was after a live video was posted to her Instagram account in which a man could be seen slapping her.
Their matter would have been finalised on Tuesday, but the pair failed to appear in court and warrants for their arrest were issued. On Thursday Mampintsha was found guilty of being in contempt of court and was fined R2000, while Babes's reason for missing court was deemed valid.
It is unclear if the pair handed themselves over or whether they were arrested.