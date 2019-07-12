Assault case against Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo withdrawn

The assault charge against Durban artist Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo, which was opened by gqom queen Babes Wodumo, has been officially withdrawn.

The pair appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said that the state had chosen to withdraw the charges following successful mediation between the two.

“The mediation NGO told the state that both parties had successfully attended and completed all their required sessions,” said Kara