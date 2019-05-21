Mampintsha & Babes Wodumo set to give Mzansi a 'Bonnie and Clyde' tour

While Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha are still keeping mum on the real state of their romantic relationship, Mampintsha's manager, Dogg Dbn, has come out to confirm that professionally speaking the pair are getting on like a house on fire and busy preparing a #BonnieAndClyde tour.

Dogg shared that Babes and Mampintsha's professional relationship was on the mend and on the rise.

"Yes, professionally the two are working pretty well and looking to professionalise things better with the help of FameUs management."

Speaking to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE after sharing a performance promotion poster that shows the two stars being referred to as "Mr and Mrs Smith" (a reference to the action film starring Brangelina), Dogg said Mampintsha and Babes are working together again and have big plans.