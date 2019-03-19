Competition for Eskom is the way

I don't care how much ideologists can explain the predicament we're in with regards to load-shedding. The truth is, we shouldn't be having load-shedding at all. SA has no shortage of electricity.

What is happening currently is as a result of incompetence, corruption and greed. I was driving on the N1 between Midrand and Soweto. It was pitch black on the highway and I couldn't help but ask myself: "How did we get here?"

Businesses and suburbs were barely visible. One thing is clear, Eskom can't continue to be country's sole provider of electricity to the nation.

Political people who keep peddling untruths about the disadvantages of having competition for Eskom must cut us some slack. I'm no longer prepared to listen to someone who prefers to live in the dark to finding solutions. I've tried to make sense of what opponents of competition for Eskom say and I'm left confused every single time.

It's been proven that in time, competition brings prices down. Load-shedding is killing everything good about SA. It's killing small businesses.

Think of someone who has resigned from work to start a business. It's a gory thought. I don't even want to think about deputy president David Mabuza's comments that load-shedding is the result of the country's growth. That's an insult to our intelligence. Independent power producers should step in now.

Richardson Mzaidume

Pimville