ANC should focus on the economy

That SA's unemployment rate has risen to its highest level since 2008 is alarming.

Statistics South Africa announced yesterday that levels of joblessness were at 29% in the second quarter of the year. This is 1,4% increase from the preceding quarter's figure of 27.6 %.

The Quarterly Labour Force Survey revealed that there are currently 6.7-million unemployed people in the country between the ages of 15 and 64.

This comes after the private sector had been shedding thousands of jobs since the beginning of the year due to tough economic conditions.

However, what is more concerning is the lack of leadership. Our economic state is worrying and we need solutions - fast.