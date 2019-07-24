'Monopolies strangling economy' - Ramaphosa

Having only four major banks in SA is hampering the country's economic growth.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa who yesterday bemoaned monopolies in various sectors such as banking. Addressing a conference looking at 25 years of democracy at the University of Johannesburg, the president said very little has been done to end white people's monopoly over important sectors of the economy.

"The economy of our country is not open enough and it so happens that it is only open to certain insiders who are white.

"The IMF long ago, with the World Bank, analysed our economy and said that one of the key problems with our economy in South Africa is the dominance of monopolies.

"That they have a stranglehold on the economy of our country and that was what was designed in the past and it was so designed that it ensured that there were a few insiders and it so happened that the insiders were white controllers of the economy and that has continued right until today."

Ramaphosa said one such sector was banking. As it stands, there are four major banks - Absa, FNB, Nedbank and Standard Bank - servicing the country's needs from bonds, day-to-day banking and loans.