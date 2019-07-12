Witnesses called by the state in the culpable homicide case against Duduzane Zuma did not help prove his guilt‚ magistrate Tebogo Thupaatlase said on Friday.

Zuma faced a charge of culpable homicide at the Randburg magistrate's court. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Thupaatlase acquitted Zuma on the charge on Friday‚ saying the state had not proved its case against him.

Thupaatlase delivered judgment in a packed court with former president Jacob Zuma present‚ along with Duduzane's wife and sister.

The family Phumzile Dube‚ the woman who died when a minibus taxi she was travelling in collided with Zuma's Porsche‚ was also in court.

In his judgment‚ Thupaatlase rejected several state witnesses' evidence‚ including that of the minibus taxi driver.

"Matron Madikane [one of the eyewitnesses] was not a model of a good witness. I do not agree with the state that she was a good witness‚" Thupaatlase ruled.