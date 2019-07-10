Bafana Bafana, Super Eagles fans vouch for their countries
South Africans and Nigerians are gearing up for what they believe will be a historic clash between Bafana Bafana and the Super Eagles tonight.
Many Bafana supporters believe that the team's previous performance against the hosts, Egypt, will serve as a confidence booster.
Rose Mkhabela, 65, an Orlando resident, said she was not expecting Bafana to be victorious in the game against Egypt. "It was a shock to us all but our faith in the boys has been restored," she said.
"I think they will win 1-0 if they play the same way they played against Egypt."
Itumeleng Khumalo, 26, from White City, echoed Mkhabela's sentiments and added that South Africa has done well against Nigeria in previous matches.
"I'm pretty sure that the confidence is high in the camp right now. We've done well against Nigeria recently.
"We also have a good defence that can work well in shutting the other team out. We're going to win this and make history the same way we made history in the last game," Khumalo said.
But Nigerians living in SA also have high expectations from the Super Eagles. Hope Okeke said she expected the Super Eagles to win by a 2-1 scoreline.
"They have done so well since the beginning of the tournament. By the grace of God . I know they are going to make it to the final stage of the tournament," Okeke said.
Her compatriot, Sebastian Osasa, believed the clash was already a done deal in favour of Nigeria.
"With confidence that we have shown in this competition from the start . tables are going to turn against South Africa . My prediction is that Nigeria will win 2-0," said Osasa.
Oyewole Okesokun said the Nigerian team had done well to reach the knockout stage.
"Tomorrow, it is fire to fire. It is a final before the final. Nigeria beat the defending champions (Cameroon in last-16), South Africa beat the host nation (Egypt) ... South Africa is always our wife in the field of soccer. We are going to impregnate them tomorrow," said Okesokun.
However, Calistus Ezeoke said his heart was split between the two countries.
"I'm 50/50. I have no preference. I have lived in South Africa for almost 25 years. My conclusion is that may the best team win . between both of them, I wish one should lift the trophy at the end of the tournament."
Meanwhile, the chairperson of parliament's sports committee, Beauty Dlulane, said Bafana's performance in the previous match should catapult them to victory.
"The victory speaks to resilience of South Africans and their competitive edge to succeed on the global stage. That ought to be continued, and the committee wants to see all South African national teams do well in all sporting codes.
"We want national teams to perform at the required levels, this is a measure the committee will use in assessing the performance of all associations. Sport is South Africa's golden economy."