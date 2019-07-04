Have the conviction that you have it in you to succeed

We are dealing with a myth that leadership and executive coaching is "not a black thing"; that the concept is Western and therefore has no value in SA.

I want to remind black people that bettering ourselves for leadership positions is what we have done since the beginning of time.

There cannot be true leadership here until individuals see themselves as one important part of the whole. African frameworks of coaching and leadership development differ from those created in other continents because of who we inherently are.

Black people are in a position to combine phenomenal cultural lessons with global work ethics to become leaders. Our culture combines the individual and the historical, spiritual and cultural context and values and traditions.