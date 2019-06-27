Agrizzi, commission agree on settlement for racist remarks

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi and the SA Human Rights Commission have agreed on a R200,000 settlement for his use of the k-word during a recorded conversation in his home.

Agrizzi appeared in the equality court sitting in the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday, where the Commission laid a complaint of hate speech and discrimination against him.

This comes after his testimony at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry in which he admitted to using racial slurs.

Following his appearance, Agrizzi made a public apology.

“My apology is from the heart. I am deeply sorry and I said it in the Zondo commission and once more I’ll say it again that I am deeply sorry. The wounds are still raw, and for me to be one of the people to rub salt in those wounds is despicable,” Agrizzi said.

Agrizzi and the commission agreed that the whistleblower will make a donation to the Barney Mokgatle Foundation.

Commissioner Buang Jones said the commission welcomed the court’s judgment, adding that he was happy that both parties could reach an agreement.