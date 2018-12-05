Businessman Johann Rupert comes under fire for comments made in live interview
Businessman Johann Rupert has come under fire for his comments during the PowerFM’s Chairman’s Conversation with Given Mkhari.
Rupert made several remarks that irked social media users during the interview that was aired on eNCA last night.
Here are some of the controversial comments made by the businessman:
He said Afrikaaner’s who had survived the concentration camps during the Anglo-Boer War were driven and had not spent their money on frivolous things.
“In a sense the Afrikaaner was downtrodden. They were driven but they studied. They studied like crazy and saved like crazy. They didn’t go and buy BMWs and hang around Taboo and The Sands all the time,” he said to laughter and applause.
Taboo and The Sands are popular night clubs in the Sandton area.
He told PowerFM chairperson Given Mkhari that those who said Nelson Mandela sold out were being disrespectful.
“I hear this narrative that Madiba was a sellout. I mean it’s disrespectful. I don’t see your generation, call me an old toppie (sp). I don’t see your generation going to jail for two nearly three decades. No, you’ll miss The Sands.”
He blasted today’s youth saying he has not seen any potential leaders. The businessman who is amongst the wealthiest in South Africa said he had met Steve Biko and knows that the former Black Consciousness leader would not have been seen at Taboo.
The comments by Rupert irked people on Twitter:
@Cashwell_Phasha tweeted: “Rupert is on Trump racist, he doesn't believe in transformation (bcos when Given mentions empowering blacks he says other races must be included); He thinks if u mention people by race like white u are being racist.
Rupert is on Trump racist, he doesn't believe in transformation (bcos when Given mentions empowering blacks he says other races must be included);— Cash (@Caswell_Phasha) December 4, 2018
He thinks if u mention people by race like white u are being racist. #RupertOnPOWER
Also incensed by Rupert’s comments was reporter Iman Rappetti.
On his ancestors, some who died in concentration camps, Rupert says 'they were driven. They studied like crazy, they didn't buy BMWS and hang out at Taboo...' @Powerfm987 #RupertOnPOWER— Iman Rappetti (@imanrappetti) December 4, 2018
'I hear Madiba was a sellout. It's totally disrespectful. I don't see you going to jail for twenty years, you'll miss The Sands. Your generation. I met Biko. He wouldn't have carried on in Taboo.' WTF?! @Powerfm987 #RupertOnPOWER— Iman Rappetti (@imanrappetti) December 4, 2018
“Open and Shut case of cognitive dissonance. That's my diagnosis of Johann Rupert. Jerrr." She wrote on her Twitter account.
Open and Shut case of cognitive dissonance. That's my diagnosis of Johann Rupert. Jerrr. @Powerfm987 #RupertOnPOWER— Iman Rappetti (@imanrappetti) December 4, 2018
Rappetti confronted the luxury goods company, Richemont, owner on his statements.
Rappetti told Rupert that his comments were being interpreted on social media to say that black people need whites to take care of them and that Rupert’s remarks are seen to be racist.
Rupert defended his remarks. “I’ve been accused of a lot of things and luckily for me my generation knows that I am not racist… In the old days when you were against apartheid you were accused of being a communist and now…” Rupert said as he shrugged his shoulders.
"As long as people understand that there is no overnight success. No tenderpreneur. First Eastern Cape people wanted to eat, then KZN people and now Shangaan and Venda"said Rupert.
Rupert on helping people "As long as people understand that there is no overnight success. No tenderpreneur. First Eastern Cape people wanted to eat, then KZN people and now Shangaan and Venda" #ChairmansConversation— Nkgono Neria (@neriahlakotsa) December 4, 2018
By the way the Shangaan/Venda quips are not on. Given must be called to order for allowing this. Iman ask him about this tomorrow #RupertOnPOWER— Refilwe (@refilwe_mogale) December 4, 2018