EU officials hail Trump setback in midterm elections

The European Union's deputy chief executive hailed Democratic victories in the U.S. midterm elections in comments that took a clear swipe at what he called "rudeness" and "racism" under President Donald Trump.

"Inspired by voters in the U.S. who chose hope over fear, civility over rudeness, inclusion over racism, equality over discrimination," tweeted Frans Timmermans, a former Dutch foreign minister who is first vice president of the European Commission led by Jean-Claude Juncker.

"They stood up for their values. And so will we," he added.

Campaigning is getting under way in Europe for May elections to the European Parliament, in which Timmermans is leading the campaign for the centre-left.