Open up banking space and eliminate financial exploitation of the poor, women

Given the role of the financial sector in the economy, its transformation is utterly crucial to radical structural economic transformation in SA.

The SACP has long realised this and launched its Financial Sector Campaign in 1999-2000. Consequently, the Financial Sector Summit was convened in 2002. The Financial Sector Charter was developed by mid-2000s.

The Mzansi bank account was created to give the poor and low-income earners access to banking services.

Through its regulatory achievements the campaign lessened the effect of the 2008 financial and economic crisis on our country.

More recently, the ANC-led government has begun the biggest overhaul of the financial sector since the 1920s through the so-called "Twin Peaks" model. This was necessary because of the disproportionate effect of the 2008 financial and economic crisis on poorer and low-income earners.