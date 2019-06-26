Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona was taken from a dream

The State of the Nation Address (Sona) by President Cyril Ramaphosa was expertly drafted and edited by a good speech writer. The speech itself only meant to tell what South Africans like to hear and was void of what they do not need to hear.

I have long come to the conclusion that South Africans do not really need an honest political leadership, but sweet talkers who will still allow for some protest action entertainment.

Dreamers, charlatans and populist smooth talkers are exactly the kind of politicians who will continue to prosper in this country, perhaps for decades to come. Maybe this is an African problem.

It could be that its root is the fact that most Africans are so used to successive royal leadership.

Democracy and the accountability of politicians to the electorate is still a foreign and racist notion to us.