South Africa

Pemmy Majodina on Cyril Ramaphosa's vision: 'No revolution without a dream'

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 26 June 2019 - 09:31
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina.
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina.
Image: Esa Alexander

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona)‚ following opposition parties dismissing it as nothing but "a pipe dream".

DA leader Mmusi Maimane described the Sona as “a state of no action and containing a lot of empty promises”.

EFF leader Julius Malema said Ramaphosa should be ashamed of himself for abandoning the Nasrec resolutions.

"He never spoke about the manifesto of the ANC‚ he came to speak about his imagination‚" said Malema.

Speaking during a debate on the Sona at the National Assembly on Tuesday‚ Majodina said there is no revolution without a dream.

"Any revolution without a dream is a dead revolution‚" she said. .

Majodina denied claims that Ramaphosa had no plan to fix South Africa’s many problems.

POLL | Does Cyril Ramaphosa still have what Madiba saw in him, or nah?

Has he changed - or does the president still have what Nelson Mandela once saw in him?
News
57 minutes ago

"The president has outlined more than 21 concrete plans on how to take SA forward. He was specific on how to grow the economy. Unemployment remains high‚ particularly among the youth. Our country endures unacceptable levels of income and wealth inequality‚" she said.

Majodina urged the government to work in a social contract with South Africans and hoped to "work together with all South Africans to close the gap between the poor and the rich".

She also accused certain opposition members of immature political engagement‚ adding that she hopes to foster a "culture of mature political engagement" instead.

"The ANC will not descend into an arena of childishness and political vulgarity‚ no matter how much we are provoked‚ as you are doing.

"Yes‚ we will engage in the battle of ideas and we will advance superior arguments‚ informed by facts and evidence‚ and our ideological grounding; rather than rhetoric or insults‚" said Majodina.

'What did Madiba see in you that we can't'- Malema to Ramaphosa

EFF leader Julius Malema has launched a scathing attack against President Cyril Ramaphosa, asking what former President Nelson Mandela saw in him ...
News
22 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee story
EFF defends Zindzi Mandela against Mbeki
X