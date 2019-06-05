The emotional wellbeing of staff should come before profits

My heart goes out to Phakamani Hadebe, the outgoing CEO of the power utility Eskom. The sad reality is that he was handed a poisoned chalice, so to speak.

Hadebe had this to say about his job at Eskom, "It's no secret that this role comes with unimaginable demands, which have unfortunately had a negative impact on my health.

"In the best interest of Eskom and my family, I have therefore decided to step down."

It is alleged that Hadebe collapsed on three different occasions. The company has denied this.

The danger that comes with capitalism is that it puts profit before the wellness of people. It is a cruel and inhumane system which is premised on the principle "it's a dog eats dog world".

The sad part about capitalism is that the emotional wellness of those that produce its profits is hardly ever taken into consideration. This is especially true if the incumbent is male and black.

What is the relevance of his maleness and race, you may ask? Our societal script dictates that if you are a man in a powerful position, you are not meant to show "weakness" or vulnerability.

You must face things head on, even if your health and wellness is at stake. It is no wonder that Hadebe may have collapsed on more than two occasions.