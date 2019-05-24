Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe steps down
Eskom chief executive Phakamani Hadebe has served the company with a resignation letter. The state owned entity announce on Friday that he will be stepping down at the end of July.
Hadebe leaves the company while there is uncertainty on whether Eskom will be able to keep the lights during the winter season.
Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza said Hadebe has been instrumental in driving stability at Eskom, during a very challenging period at the organisation.
"It is no secret that this role comes with unimaginable demands which have unfortunately had a negative impact on my health. In the best interest of Eskom and my family, I have therefore decided to step down," he said.
"It has been a privilege to serve South Africans as the Group chief executive of Eskom. I am humbled and grateful to have contibuted towards the stability for an organisation that is criticial for our economy," said Hadebe.
"I'm particularly grateful to the board, the exco (executive management), and all our employees for their resilience and support during this journey.
The parastatal's board said it was grateful to Hadebe "for his commitment to ensuring leadership stability as a critical factor in the successful implementation of our strategy to deliver on both our commercial and developmental mandate and as such will be engaging with him over the coming two weeks to ensure continuity and a steady transition".
"On behalf of myself and the board, I would to extend my sincere gratitude to Mr Hadebe for his contribution to Eskom's transition journey. The dedication and passion with which he has taken to fulfilling such a critical mandate is commendable," said Mabuza.