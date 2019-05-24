Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe steps down

Eskom chief executive Phakamani Hadebe has served the company with a resignation letter. The state owned entity announce on Friday that he will be stepping down at the end of July.

Hadebe leaves the company while there is uncertainty on whether Eskom will be able to keep the lights during the winter season.

Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza said Hadebe has been instrumental in driving stability at Eskom, during a very challenging period at the organisation.

"It is no secret that this role comes with unimaginable demands which have unfortunately had a negative impact on my health. In the best interest of Eskom and my family, I have therefore decided to step down," he said.