Restore the dignity of legislature

This afternoon will see the newly elected public representatives being sworn in as MPs.

Among their first duties as MPs would be to elect a National Assembly speaker as well as the deputy speaker.

But the highlight of the day would undoubtedly be the re-election of President Cyril Ramaphosa as head of state, this time with a popular mandate behind him.

The first day of the new parliament usually proceeds without drama and MPs, from across the political spectrum, tend to be friendly to one another - seemingly relieved that the bruising campaign period is finally over.

Even as the incoming MPs were registering yesterday, this camaraderie was playing itself out as Ramaphosa went out of his way to congratulate EFF leader Julius Malema, whose share of the seats in the House has grown to 44 following the elections.