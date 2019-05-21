'I won't allow ANC MPs to be lameducks,' warns party chief whip Pemmy Majodina

New ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina has vowed to crack the whip to make sure the majority party's caucus conducts robust oversight on the executive and does so diligently and intelligently.

She addressed parliamentary journalists following the party's first caucus meeting on Tuesday where ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule introduced her to MPs as their new boss.

Majodina, who is new to the national legislature, said her main objective was to make sure that ANC MPs do not become lame ducks but conduct robust oversight on the executive without creating tensions.

"As the ANC caucus we are going to unpack the manifesto of the ANC in terms of the implementation plan and time frames. We are going to make sure that members of the ANC rise to the occasion and they rise to the mandate that the ANC has given them to be here," she said.

Majodina said the ANC caucus will play its oversight role robustly, faster and smarter because "our people are waiting for us to be there, to give them services and to build social cohesion as well as social contract with them".