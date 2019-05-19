South Africa

Parliamentarians to report for duty from Monday

By ERNEST MABUZA - 19 May 2019 - 12:06
Incoming MPs wil start arriving at Parliament from Monday, ahead of their swearing in later in the week.
Incoming members of the National Assembly and delegates of the National Council of Provinces are expected to start arriving at parliament from Monday ahead of their swearing-in as lawmakers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Parliament said the designated public representatives would also undergo registration and a process of acclimatisation and being welcomed to the new environment.

Parliament last week received the lists of designated members of the National Assembly from Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. 

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the 400 designated National Assembly members were expected to register from Monday, May 20.

Mothapo said a rehearsal on the proceedings of the first sitting of the National Assembly was scheduled for designated members. 

He said MPs would also be briefed on inauguration arrangements and related activities.

He said on Wednesday morning, the swearing-in would take place in the National Assembly chamber and be presided over by Mogoeng.

Mothapo said the speaker and deputy speaker would also be elected in the morning session.  

The election of the president of the republic would take place on Wednesday afternoon.

Mothapo said the 90 permanent delegates of the National Council of Provinces were expected to register on Tuesday morning.

They would also go through a simulation briefing on proceedings of the first sitting of the National Council of Provinces chamber on Wednesday. 

On Thursday, designated members of the National Council of Provinces would be sworn in by Mogoeng.

He said the chairperson, deputy chairperson, chief whip and house chairpersons would also be elected at this sitting. Returning designated members would be accommodated in the same houses at parliamentary villages where they previously stayed. 

“Parliament has ensured that all systems are in place for the establishment of the 6th democratic parliament,” Mothapo said.

