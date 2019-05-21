Baleka Mbete and Malusi Gigaba decline parliamentary seats

Baleka Mbete will not to take up her seat in the National Assembly - and neither will Malusi Gigaba.

Mbete has withdrawn her name from the list of candidates to be sworn in by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng as MPs on Wednesday.

Gigaba, the former home affairs minister, has also declined the opportunity to return to parliament as an MP.

"Indeed Malusi and Ms Mbete have withdrawn from the list," said ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe, confirming a rumour that had been doing rounds in parliament since Monday night.

Mbete's bowing out brings to a close a 20-year career in parliament, for 14 years of which she was speaker, the most senior political position in the National Assembly.

According to an ANC source, she declined the parliamentary seat following the ANC's national executive committee meeting held in Cape Town on Monday. The committee overlooked her and decided to deploy Thandi Modise to the powerful speaker position.