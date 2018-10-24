DA trying to step into public protector's shoes, court told

Lawyers representing public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane have argued that the application to review her report on the Vrede dairy farm project is simply political.

Advocate Vuyani Ngalwana, SC, told the North Gauteng High Court on Wednesday that the application is about the DA imposing its own investigation method on the public protector.

"It is about the DA and Casac [Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution] trying to impose their own outcome of the investigation conducted by the public protector...They want this court to get into the shoes of the public protector...and perform the function of the public protector," said Ngalwana.