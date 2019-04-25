'We were promised cash for cows and a trip to India,' public protector hears on Estina dairy farm

One of the "benefactors" of the controversial Estina dairy farm at Vrede has told public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane that the project raised suspicions within the local farming community from inception, but they were coaxed along by promises made by then Free State agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane.

Ephraim Dlamini, a small-scale farmer from the Vrede area, said they were called to several meetings and promised money for their cows and a trip to India for training. However, their efforts to join the project amounted to nothing as the farm began operations without them in 2013.

Dlamini was speaking during a public hearing hosted by Mkhwebane's office, which forms part of an investigation into suspected political interference and prejudice suffered by the intended benefactors of the project.

He said various ward councillors, along with Zwane, called a community meeting in which they described the details of the dairy farming project. Farmers were apparently promised a 52% share in the farm and would be paid for their cows. It appears that this meeting was to register prospective beneficiaries.