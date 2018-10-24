'Mkhwebane let Ace off Estina hook'

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane failed to probe former Free State premier and ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule properly on the Vrede dairy farm project.

This was one of the accusations levelled against Mkhwebane in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria where the DA and the Centre for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) are challenging her report on the scandal.

Casac lawyer Michelle le Roux told the court Mkhwebane wrote to Magashule about the allegations and when he replied that he would investigate those implicated; she simply accepted it and never questioned his role.

"The public protector simply says, 'you investigate'," Le Roux said.

Mkhwebane attended the court proceedings briefly in the morning yesterday but left later.

She stands accused of ignoring the work done by her predecessor Thuli Madonsela and failing to ask the difficult questions in her investigation of the failed dairy farm project.

The DA and Casac lawyers poked holes in Mkhwebane's report which was released in February, arguing she watered down the provisional report which Madonsela had done in getting to the truth on the project to uplift poor farmers.

More than R220m was allegedly poured into the Vrede dairy farm project with only R2m spent on the actual farm.