Denial of bail to remand detainees leads to prison overcrowding

There are far too many remand detainees awaiting trial or completion of the same. Remand detainees have been refused bail or cannot afford the bail amount set by the court.

Prison overcrowding is a serious problem. Usually, the court is beset with its own challenges of delays and lengthy postponements. And so, some remand detainees have been locked up for many years, in the most appalling conditions.

In some instances, the prisons are so overcrowded, some have nowhere to sleep. There is unbelievable bullying, and some face sodomy daily.

The food is innutritious, there are no magazines and no books to read. One's life can easily wither away. The conditions in those prisons may be harder than the conditions in maximum prisons.

In an astounding report, the Daily Maverick detailed how Titus Monyemoratho, a remand detainee in Vereeniging's Groenpunt Correctional Centre, had been locked up for five years, despite never being convicted.