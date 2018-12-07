Violent inmates started fires and blocked cell doors as part of a prison protest in East London on Tuesday‚ leaving warders no option but to fight back‚ using “force” and teargas.

Several inmates were hospitalised.

Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) on Thursday released its preliminary report into the incident‚ which took place at the East London Maximum Correctional Centre.

JICS spokesperson Emerantia Cupido said the Participative Management Committee (PMC)‚ a structure representing inmates approved by the correctional services department‚ on November 7 demanded the removal of prison centre management‚ better food and for less overcrowding‚ among other things.

Cupido said the PMC demanded that prison management give feedback to all inmates in one group‚ but that this wasn’t possible.

“This would have posed a security risk‚ with the ratio of inmates to officials being 600/10.”

Management instead decided to give feedback one communal cell at a time.

As this was happening‚ a riot broke out.

At around 2pm‚ prisoners set mattresses and blankets alight and threw them into the passageways and the courtyard. Inmates were also “wetting the floor inside the cell and the passage”‚ said Cupido.