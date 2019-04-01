Swift action needed on jail deaths

The killing of a female warden, and the rape of another, allegedly by an inmate at Goedemoed Correctional Centre at the weekend, once again highlights the danger prison officials work under behind prison walls.

Nomsa Joyce Stuurman, 35, was allegedly stabbed in the neck with a pair of scissors by the inmate, who allegedly also raped another after they were held hostage for about three hours.

Police said the prisoner, who was busy with cleaning duties, forced both women into an office and locked himself inside with them on Friday afternoon.

The incident has left staff members traumatised, and justice and correctional services minister Michael Masutha has instructed national commissioner of correctional services Arthur Fraser to ensure trauma counselling to affected employees.

This is one of the many such incidents that happen at our prions, and the government is not seen to be acting decisively to arrest the problem.

Masutha understandably wants answers, but he should also come up with solutions before more lives are lost in prisons.