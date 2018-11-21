Prisoners phone the justice minister… from behind bars with cellphones

Criminals are so brazen in SA prisons that they even call justice and correctional services minister Michael Masutha using their cellphones - devices that are contraband behind bars.

“I will be lying if I say I never received a call by one or two inmates who claimed that they were inmates calling from a cellphone from a correctional centre and wanting my intervention on various complaints‚” revealed the minister.

He said he would refer the contact numbers appearing on his phone to the relevant prison management to follow up.

Cellphones and the use of cellphones in correctional centres are banned‚ and any inmate who uses or is in possession of a cellphone is in breach of the law.

Masutha was briefing journalists about recent security breaches at SA's prisons and the plans to reduce such breaches.