What's the best thing to do: save more or pay off debt

The savings rate of an average South African household is at 3% - the lowest of all the G20 countries.

What this means is that for every R100 of after-tax income that a household earns, only an average of R3 is put toward savings.

The problem when a country has a persistent lack of saving is that it results in a "sandwich generation", where people take care of both their elderly parents and their young children.

And it eventually places a strain on government's budget planning as more people will rely on social support when they are no longer able to earn an income.

When you think about improving your own personal financial wellbeing, you may wonder if it is better to start saving immediately or to start paying off your debts. Or is the magic bullet somewhere in between?

You will often hear professionals in the financial services industry encouraging you to start saving and investing more.