Take our savings quiz and you could win a R500 investment voucher

Competition rules, terms & conditions

Read these competition rules carefully. These competition rules explain your rights and duties in connection with this competition. If you take part in this competition and/or accept any prize awarded, these rules will apply to you and you agree that the promoter can assume that you have read and agreed to be legally bound by these competition rules.

Competition Name: SowetanLIVE Financial Survey Lucky Draw.

SowetanLIVE Financial Survey Lucky Draw. Promoter: Satrix Investments Proprietary Limited (“Satrix”)

Satrix Investments Proprietary Limited (“Satrix”) Registration number: 2004/009205/07

THE COMPETITION

Participants stand to win one of ten R500 SatrixNOW vouchers. Terms and conditions apply to the voucher as set out on the voucher.

THE PRIZE

The prize is a R500 SatrixNOW voucher. The voucher is redeemable by a winning participant from the SatrixNOW website only in accordance with the terms of the voucher. To redeem the voucher, the participant must open a SatrixNOW account, subject to prior acceptance of the usage terms for such account. This will include providing the necessary KYC documentation for FICA purposes and accepting the terms and conditions for a SatrixNOW account.

The voucher must be redeemed at the full value stated on the voucher. It cannot be redeemed for cash, returned for a cash refund or exchanged and it will not be replaced if lost, stolen, copied, destroyed or used without permission.

The voucher will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of issue to the winner which means it can be redeemed within that period.

All the further terms and conditions pertaining to SatrixNOW accounts will apply to the use of the voucher which can be viewed at SatrixNOW.co.za. Satrix reserves the right to change the terms and conditions at any time.

HOW TO ENTER

To enter the competition, you must complete the Sowetan and SowetanLIVE Financial Survey.

Multiple entries are not allowed.

HOW THE WINNER WILL BE CHOSEN

Every person that completed the survey between April 25 2019 and May 7 2019 will be eligible for the prize draw. The draw will be performed by an independent judge whose decision will be final. No correspondence will be entered into. The winner of the prize will be randomly selected and be notified via email or telephone by May 31 2019. We can extend this date in our sole discretion should we deem it necessary.

ELIGIBILITY TO ENTER

The competition is open to entrants who are permanently resident in SA and over 18 years of age. You may not enter if it will be unlawful for you to invest in products offered via the SatrixNOW website (i.e. Satrix funds). Any person who is a director, employee or agent of, or a consultant to Satrix Managers (RF) Proprietary Limited or any of its affiliates or a supplier of goods or services in connection with the competition, including but not limited to Satrix’s advertising agency and their service providers and the spouse, life partner, business partner or immediate family members of such a person, may not enter the competition.

Entries open: April 25 2019

April 25 2019 Entries close: May 7 2019

May 7 2019 Winner announced: The draw will be performed after the closing date and the winner notified by May 31 2019. Satrix will inform the winner how they may claim their prize.

PERSONAL INFORMATION

The personal information collected when entering the competition will only be used in the process of administering the competition.

In accordance with consumer protection laws, Satrix, as the promoter, must ensure that an independent person oversees and certifies the conducting of the competition. Satrix will be required to share certain personal information of participants with this independent person (an auditor) to enable the auditor to discharge its duties. Satrix will ensure that only the minimum information is shared with the auditor and legally oblige the auditor to only use the personal information for the purpose of administering the competition. The personal information collected when signing up for a SatrixNOW account will be used by Satrix and its administrators to provide financial services subject to the terms and conditions on the SatrixNOW website.

By entering the competition you may authorise Satrix and its appointed agents to collect, store and use (not share) the personal information of participants to administer the competition and to communicate with participants regarding the competition. You may either decline or authorise Satrix to receive marketing communication from Satrix. If you win, Satrix may publish your full name, but you may refuse to participate in any further marketing activity related to the competition.

QUESTIONS ABOUT THE RULES

Please contact Nicolé Cupido at nicolecu@satrix.co.za if you have any questions regarding these rules or you require a copy of these competition rules.

IMPORTANT

You agree to indemnify the promoter(s) fully for any loss or damage the promoter(s) may suffer because you breached the competition rules. This means you agree to reimburse the promoter(s) for the following: any loss or damage they suffer, and any expenses and costs they paid or are responsible for. Legal costs mean costs on an attorney and own client scale.

You also agree to indemnify the promoter(s) for any loss or damage you suffered because you took part in this competition or used the prize. If you enter yourself, or use or accept the prize, you understand that you do so of your own free will. This means that you cannot hold the promoter(s) legally responsible for any loss or damage or legal expenses you suffered because you took part in this competition or used the prize.

You will protect the promoter(s) from being held legally responsible for the loss or damage or legal expenses of another person (legal or natural) if such loss or damage or expense was incurred because you: a) breached the competition rules b) took part in this competition or c) and such person used a prize.

Satrix Managers (RF) (Pty) Ltd (Satrix) is a registered and approved manager in collective investment schemes in securities and an authorised financial services provider in terms of the FAIS.