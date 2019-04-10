Basic tips that can help secure your financial future

The word “financial” is enough to give most people a headache. Unless you work in the industry, or have educated yourself, you are probably not financially literate and it stops you from planning properly. Here are some tips to help you make better decisions when it comes to insurance, savings and investments.

Velmah Nzembela, head of brand and communications at insurance firm Assupol, says South Africans are all exposed to risk, in one way or another, but most of us are not sufficiently covered.

“Inflation halves the value of your money every 10 years. People suffer from dread diseases earlier and more frequently and people have to work after retirement more often."

In order to know what your needs are, you need to understand how your financial needs change across different life stages. Are the policies you buy aligned to your financial needs and have you updated the policies you took out years ago? Often there is a mismatch between risk and the product you have to mitigate that risk.

Funeral cover

Funeral cover works on a basic premise - each month you contribute and, in the event of your death, money is paid out so those you leave behind are not burdened with your funeral expenses.

Nzembela says 55% of adults in South Africa have some access to insurance but only 8% have access to insurance that is not funeral-driven.

“More than 20% of South Africans have more than one funeral cover. This is an industry trend.”

This means taking out cover is not an issue of affordability, it’s a lack of knowledge.

Life cover

Life cover, or life insurance, works in a similar way. You contribute to monthly and money is paid out to your selected beneficiaries in the event of your death. This protects those you leave behind in the long term.

“We can’t cover ourselves for only a funeral because there is life after a funeral. So often when the breadwinner dies, the lives of the dependents are not planned for,” Nzembela says.

This cover becomes more important as you progress through life – as you acquire debt, decide to marry and have children.