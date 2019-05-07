Mduduzi Manana alleged assault victim turns a new leaf

Christine Wiro, the former domestic worker of ex-deputy minister of higher education and training Mduduzi Manana, says she has since found peace and moved on from the assault that she allegedly suffered at the hands of the ANC man.

It's been exactly a year since Wiro was allegedly assaulted by Manana at his home in Fourways, northern Johannesburg. Wiro told Sowetan yesterday that since losing her job as a domestic worker at Manana's home, she has struggled to find work.

"I just found a piece job now, just last month. I'm working not far from where I live," she said.

Despite the fact that her husband is working, Wiro would have loved to be able to also provide for her family.

"It is not good not to work. If you are used to working for yourself, sometimes you want something and it is nice to be able to buy it yourself," Wiro said.

She said the assaultallegedly by Manana and the attention she received afterwards caused strain in her family. "I am fortunate that my children are supporting me and I can see that I will be fine," she said.