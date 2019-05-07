Mduduzi Manana alleged assault victim turns a new leaf
Christine Wiro, the former domestic worker of ex-deputy minister of higher education and training Mduduzi Manana, says she has since found peace and moved on from the assault that she allegedly suffered at the hands of the ANC man.
It's been exactly a year since Wiro was allegedly assaulted by Manana at his home in Fourways, northern Johannesburg. Wiro told Sowetan yesterday that since losing her job as a domestic worker at Manana's home, she has struggled to find work.
"I just found a piece job now, just last month. I'm working not far from where I live," she said.
Despite the fact that her husband is working, Wiro would have loved to be able to also provide for her family.
"It is not good not to work. If you are used to working for yourself, sometimes you want something and it is nice to be able to buy it yourself," Wiro said.
She said the assaultallegedly by Manana and the attention she received afterwards caused strain in her family. "I am fortunate that my children are supporting me and I can see that I will be fine," she said.
Wiro was just three weeks into the job when Manana allegedly pushed her on May 6 last year. He was upset because Wiro had allegedly opened the door for a visitor without checking with him first.
Manana allegedly also threatened to use his influence to deport her back to Zimbabwe. Wiro opened a case of assault and crimen injuria against Manana at Douglasdale police station.
After the case was opened, an audio clip surfaced in which Manana could be heard offering money to Wiro in order to get her to withdraw the charges.
Wiro told Sowetan that she had somehow been able to recover from the incident. "I do not want to think about it at all. The prayers from people in church have been able to make me know that I will be fine. Everybody in church is supporting me. I pray, so I have been able to get peace in my heart about the whole thing. Through God, I have been able to move on," she said.
Police investigated the assault charge, but the National Prosecuting Authority said it would not be able to prosecute the case as there were no prospects for success. Prosecutors said a version of an independent eyewitness did not corroborate that of the complainant.
Manana has constantly denied assaulting Wiro and the alleged bribery attempts. He subsequently resigned as a member of parliament in July last year.