Why are TVET colleges excluded from sexual violence conversation?

Again, students in TVET colleges and private colleges are left out of the very important conversation on sexual violation in academia.

I realised this following a widely circulated open letter written recently by a group of academics to the minister of higher education and training Naledi Pandor, concerning the calamity of gender-based violence and sexual violence on campuses.

When I was invited to present my research paper at one of the universities in February, I highlighted to colleagues how I found it shocking that there was no research available on the prevalence of sexual violation in colleges, including TVETs.

I told them how I found it appalling that the conversation about the scourge of sexual violation on campus excluded sexual violation of students in colleges.

Sexual violation, which includes, sexual harassment and forms of gender-based violence, is not a problem acute to universities only.

Students in colleges are vulnerable to sexual violation on campus too!

It should concern all citizens that there is a lack of substantive research on the prevalence and effect of sexual harassment in non-traditional institutions of higher learning such as colleges, where the majority of previously disadvantaged students pursue their higher education.

We have to question why there is no outcry for sexual violation in colleges and TVETs, where the previously disadvantaged study when there is outcry about sexual violation in higher learning, specifically in universities.