Parties, parties everywhere but little robust election debate

SA's political party scene is very vibrant. Parties on offer cover a broad political spectrum. Voters are indeed spoiled for choice. But numerous options do not necessarily translate into alternatives.

As things stand, a record number of 48 parties will appear on the ballot paper at the May 8 polls. That's a lot of paper and ink, which should concern the environmentally conscious among us.

What should be of greater concern is how the average voter is able to wade through the plethora of propositions in any meaningful way.

Various broadcast media in the lead-up to elections have made provision for parties, even the most obscure on the national political stage, to showcase their wares.

Even so, a three- to five-minute elevator pitch is nowhere near sufficient to get into the detail of what parties are offering to address the challenges plaguing the economy and society in general.

Having a huge number of parties show interest in participating in the political system is not an evil in itself.

For one, it should be commended.