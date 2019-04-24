It's war on two fronts as the Good party takes 'blue liars' back to court

"The DA are publishing false statements about me with the intention of influencing the voters' choice and the outcome of the election," she said in a statement.

On Wednesday, De Lille was back in the high court, where she previously had a series of skirmishes with the DA.

She was accompanied by dozens of supporters who danced enthusiastically while the speakers of a car - emblazoned in her new party colours - blared songs laden with her praises. They thronged around her as she took the microphone, denouncing the DA as "blue liars".

"The court has to determine the urgency. That's a technicality. It does not change the fact that the DA are a bunch of blue liars. They have lied that they have fired me," said De Lille.

"In fact, they have no evidence whatsoever that I have gone through a disciplinary procedure, that I was found guilty and that I was fired - so [the DA] continues to be a bunch of liars.

"Second, the evidence that I have put before the court … will show that in fact, a few days before we signed the agreement [to part ways], we had agreed to an open disciplinary hearing in front of the media and the public. The DA appointed a legal firm and my legal team met them. So they are lying to say that I have resigned in exchange of them dropping the charges."

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi downplayed De Lille's attack. He said he found it bizarre that she had approached the high court when the DA had taken the IEC finding on review to the electoral court.

"We went to the electoral court challenging the ruling that the IEC made. She then went to the … high court seeking an interdict against us about the same thing that we are challenging in the electoral court, which has not yet made a determination."

Malatsi said the DA would defend itself in the high court.

"She gets more coverage when she talks about the DA than when she talks about Good. It's not good. We have something to offer to the voters, hence we are focused on campaigning. We are not talking about her and her party," he added.