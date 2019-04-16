THE EDITORIAL | We have not learnt from Jacob Zuma

One lesson SA should have learned in the years preceding former president Jacob Zuma's rise to power is how an alleged villain can easily become a "victim" in the faces of many, then use this "victimhood" as political capital.

It all has to do with perceptions and the sad reality that, because of our history, there is still a lot of mistrust out there of the establishment as well as mainstream media.

He was certainly not the only one to exploit this, but Zuma is the best example of a politician who directly benefitted from this mistrust.

Much of the "negative" media reporting on him as well his condemnation by opposition parties in the period leading up to 2005 was justified.

The man was in the centre of a major political scandal involving his then financial adviser Schabir Shaik and the arms deal.