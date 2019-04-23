FeesMustFall elite rewarded but higher education is still not free

The date is October 17 2016, a little over 10 months after I first graced the hallowed yet thorny grounds of Nelson Mandela University.

After a fairly peaceful sleep, we woke up to the sounds of stun grenades. The university had triggered an interdict after rolling mass action under the banner of the FeesMustFall protests, which were sweeping across national campuses with the aggression of a volcano.

The genesis of the protests is a highly contested subject matter that has divided students between the suppressed voices from historically black universities who have been inhaling teargas since the turn of the century and the newly minted revolutionaries with vast media coverage.

This is my reflection, three years later, on the lives of those who went to the picket lines for a just cause and ended up with criminal records. Their fellow comrades were rewarded with political careers as gallant "FeesMustFall" activists by the same band of oppressors they fought against.