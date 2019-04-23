Secret weddings while dating others break hearts

"Please check on the people you might think you are dating. These long holidays tend to have people paying lobolo and having lobolo paid for them."

These are the words of a common status update that a lot of people shared on social media streets.

It caused heartaches and heartbreaks to many, especially women who couldn't get hold of their significant others over the weekend - at a time when they needed them most.

The truth of the matter is that these tendencies of turning long weekends into wedding "surprises", is mostly practised by men.

Dear women, I am sure by now you are used to seeing pictures of your then boyfriends on social media platforms on Monday or Tuesday mornings after the long Easter weekend as newlyweds. Surprise?

You were subjected to a lot of persuading excuses why they didn't answer your calls.