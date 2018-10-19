#FeesMustFall activist Mcebo Dlamini says the state is wasting resources prosecuting him and instead should focus on dealing with fake prophets who are alleged rapists.

"They don't have a case against me. They are abusing state machinery. Instead of prosecuting fake pastors and prophets‚ who are molesting women left right and centre‚ they are using state machinery and state resources to prosecute and push a political vendetta‚” he said.

"But because I am an activist I understand we are fighting a system. And when you are fighting a system‚ it reacts and this is a system reacting."

He said every time he attended court‚ the state applied delaying tactics.