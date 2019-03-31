It's time we scrutinise shopping patterns of loved ones

We have placed a great deal of focus on the known and obvious abuse and addiction to intoxicating substances.

Perhaps it is for the reason that alcohol and drug abuse is easier to detect because of its effect on our behaviour. But we really should start scrutinising the shopping patterns of our loved ones.

I'm not even talking about hoarders who are grappling with a more sophisticated and visible ailment.

I am talking about my sisters who are frequent clients at various shopping malls and factory outlets, and are greeted by first name by all the shop keepers.

The ladies who hardly miss a trending fashion item for the season, and even know the colours that will be worn in September.

The ones who are secretly addicted to shopping and still wake up everyday with literally no idea what to wear.

A lot of us ladies are struggling with uncontrolled shopping and failed financial management. We morph into agents of secrecy when there is some little cash in the bank.

There is always a sale, always. Or some sort of bargain buy that just has to be taken advantage of.

The argument is usually about how this particular item is quality, and the purchase was a steal. Yep. That would be 200th pair of quality stilettos in the bag.

So, the culprit will withdraw a stash of cash to conceal trails of the purchase.

Some will go as far as removing price tags from the clothes, and shoving the clothes in their huge handbags before heading home.