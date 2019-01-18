A goat or being third wife might end my January cash blues

I am one person who has just never had enough money to pull me through the entire 15 weeks in January.

This has been the case in all my years of adulthood and employment. The beginning of each year is an upward struggle and I am always in awe of folks who have never been in this situation.

Being broke in January feels like witchcraft now.

You know those moments where you start wondering if the only way you can resolve things is through carrying a black goat on your back and having chicken bile poured on you for cleansing?

I am literally a few clicks away from posting on Brownsense and asking for recommendations on the best sangoma in eGoli.

I swear I had a financial plan and a budget and had even tucked away some monies in marked envelopes that were to be used for specific expenses. But all of that went poof and I have no idea where and why it was spent.

Sometimes I think it's because I have never held a job that pays me a December bonus. Sometimes I want to accept that I am just not good at saving. Maybe if I didn't have that one extramarital child?

Also, I once ate a whole tray of Choice Assorted from under my grandmother's bed. Or what if it's because my father does not appease our ancestors as much as other Zulu men do?

Okay, maybe it's the whole history of apartheid... or my horoscope. But ok'salayo, something is really wrong with how my finances are set up in January.