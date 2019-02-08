You work for the level of your invitations to ceremonies

I scored an invite to an umembeso and umkhehlo that promises to be a spectacular event this coming month.

It is in Zululand, and calls for early travel and accommodation preparations. Planning the trip and all the necessary requirements for slaying on the day made me realise that our people actually have a hierarchy of invitations.

There is unspoken implications that accompany the manner in which you are invited by the host.

Firstly, we were raised to understand that "kumele ubahambele omakhelwane" (honour thy neighbour's invite).

Else, you find your entire family shunned by the community and will one day have nobody pitching up to help with the peeling of vegetables and samp pot the night before you host big events. Or even struggle to find local boys to dig a grave when you lose a loved one.

A simple absence at your neighbour's do may have life-long repercussions in tight-knit communities.

What becomes of you when you honour the invite depends entirely on how it reached you.

There is the hand written note that will be brought to your home by dusty kid from the host. This tells you that you may be required to come through to the host's house the night before to help peel vegetables and chop whatever else will be cooked for the event.

You probably have a stash of sharp knives that you always take with when called to duty.

You are basically the behind the scenes neighbour who makes the occasion a success. However, you will be the last to eat at the event - if there is left over food after the other guests have been catered for.