Beautiful pictures that mask the pain of real life struggles

A cousin of ours gave birth to a boy this past Monday, a baby she doesn't want and does not want to love. He remains nameless.

We call him the "new born" in the meantime.

It is hoped that after some therapy she might be agreeable to breastfeeding him.

One of my aunts sent me a photo of the mother and child staring into each other's eyes. She held him in her arms, noticeably far from her chest and was gazing at him, unaware that my aunt had captured that moment.

Anyone looking at that image will be forgiven for seeing love and admiration. There's even a reluctant smile on the mother's face as she looks at the newborn. I want to say she is looking at the baby lovingly because I do not want to imagine the alternatives.

That particular photograph reminded me of a random moment when I was going through family photo albums many years ago.

I was still quite young, and would ask my mother about the photos and the locations they were shot at.

There was one particular photograph of both my parents on Table Mountain.

They were beautiful.