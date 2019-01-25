Nothing beats declaring to peers that 'I'm at a Sandton firm'

My friends and I have always aspired to work in Sandton.

We have always held romantic views about the corporate world and particularly that area. While studying for our degrees, we resolved to launch our legal careers there. We applied to every firm we could find on the net. We knew we were destined for nowhere else.

I cannot describe my excitement when I finally landed a job there. I, Kwanele Ndlovu, the daughter of Zwe, was finally going to climb the corporate ladder in the city of Sandton. I am talking fancy cars, lots of zeros in my bank balance and food names I couldn't pronounce.

This is how I had imagined my initiation into the ranks of the richest square mile in Africa: I will arrive early in the morning, just in time to see the sun illuminate that marvel that is the Discovery building in Katherine Street. I will first head to gym and watch the bustle through the glass windows while I sweat scented drops of sparkling water.